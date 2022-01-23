Kyushu hit by 6.6-magnitude earthquake, more shocks likely

TOKYO • An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck off the coast of Japan's southern island of Kyushu early yesterday, damaging roads and buildings, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Minor injuries were reported in five prefectures near the earthquake's epicentre, according to the broadcaster.

Some roads in southern Oita and Miyazaki were closed early yesterday after being damaged by rockfalls, collapsed trees and ruptured water pipes, NHK said.

The areas experienced shaking of 5+ on Japan's intensity scale during the quake. The quake struck at 1.08am local time off Japan's southern coast at a depth of 45km, but there were no signs it would trigger a tsunami, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake's magnitude was revised up from a preliminary measurement of 6.4. In a statement released overnight, the agency warned there was a heightened risk of falling rocks and landslides in areas that witnessed strong shaking.

It urged residents to be prepared for the possibility that an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 5 or higher on Japan's scale will occur in the next few days.

Some areas near the epicentre of the quake lost power overnight, but the nearby Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations were operating normally, said Kyushu Electric Power. Train operator JR Kyushu suspended some lines yesterday.

Separately, a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in the Philippines, the United States Geological Survey said on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 24km, it said.

