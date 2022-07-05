Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens

KYOTO • Poring over the ledger at her more than 230-year-old liquor shop in Kyoto, Ms Yasuko Fujii has mixed feelings about the return of foreign tourists who used to crowd the streets of Japan's ancient capital before the pandemic - and buy lots of whisky and wine.

Her ambivalence reflects Japan's broader uncertainty about welcoming tourist hordes again, amid fears they could trigger a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, even though a weak yen would be a big draw for tourists and a boon for local businesses.

"From a business standpoint, we want foreign tourists to come," the 79-year-old Ms Fujii said. "But from an emotional standpoint, we want customers from Japan."

Millions of tourists from China, South Korea and South-east Asia used to throng the Nishiki market where Ms Fujii's shop is located before curbs set in two years ago. Locals often felt overwhelmed, and many stopped coming, she said.

Japan's opening up to mass tourism over the last decade brought an economic boost - a record 32 million tourists visited in 2019 and spent some US$38 billion (S$53 billion) - but that also led to complaints of bad behaviour at sites such as Kyoto's temples.

Known for its narrow streets of teahouses and ryokans (traditional inns), Kyoto has been both badly hit and deeply relieved by the absence of foreign tourists.

With the yen at its weakest in more than two decades and a revival in global travel, Kyoto's hard-hit hotels and traditional sweet shops should have been preparing for a tourism surge. Instead, only some visitors have trickled in, as Japan is allowing only a small number of tourists to enter the country after easing curbs in June.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose ruling party is expected to win an Upper House election on Sunday, is seen sticking to a gradual easing of measures after he won public support for keeping borders shut last year. He would face a backlash if visitors sparked fresh Covid-19 cases.

While the weak yen is a boon for tourists - a round-trip to Kyoto from Tokyo by bullet train costs US$196 now, versus US$244 at the height of the tourist boom three years ago - it is a headache for the government as it drives up fuel and electricity prices.

At Sengyo Kimura, a fresh fish shop at Nishiki market in business since 1620, Ms Kaoru Kimura, 68, said she wants tourists to return, just not so many of them.

The family-run shop was flooded with visitors before the pandemic. Knowing the Kimuras would not accept tips, visitors often left tokens of gratitude: a Canadian flag pin, paper cutting from China, Russian perfume and Hawaiian nuts.

"The issue is not foreign tourists but rather our capacity to accommodate customers," she said. "If too many come, we aren't able to show them proper hospitality."

The number of hotels that shut down nationwide rose to a five-year high in 2021, and the local tourism industry in Kyoto has been badly hit, according to research firm Teikoku Databank.

"The damage is quite significant," said Teikoku analyst Keisuke Noda. Demand has dried up for businesses like rental kimono shops, which are aimed mostly at foreigners.

Across the street from Hakuba, an antiques store founded 40 years ago, fleets of buses used to bring tourists to the Daitokuji Temple complex. Now, the massive car park stands empty.

"Kyoto is a tourist city. Without foreign tourists, we're really in trouble," said Mr Hiroshi Fujie, the 70-year-old director of Hakuba.

Ms Kimura said she still wanted people from "all walks of life" to try their fish. "The queue, though, is a nightmare."

REUTERS