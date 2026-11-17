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Under the proposed two-tier system, the flat adult fare would rise from 230 yen (S$1.85) to 360 yen for non-residents.

TOKYO – Kyoto’s municipal government unveiled a draft ordinance on Nov 17 to introduce dual pricing for city bus fares, charging non-residents more than residents in what it says would be Japan’s first such public transport measure to address over-tourism.

Under the proposed two-tier system, the flat adult fare would rise from 230 yen (S$1.85) to 360 yen for non-residents and fall to 200 yen for city residents.

Buses on some routes in the western Japanese city have become crowded with growing numbers of tourists, disrupting residents’ daily travel.

Mayor Koji Matsui said at a press conference that the aim was for residents to benefit from the fare cut and “welcome tourists warmly”.

The city assembly will debate the draft ordnance in a session opening next week. The city aims to introduce the fares during fiscal 2027, which begins next April.

To use the resident fare, passengers would register in advance by linking their My Number national identification card to a payment method such as a transit smart card. Residents paying cash would not qualify.

The city also plans a point-rebate system based on trip frequency to offset the higher fares for non-residents who regularly use the buses, including people commuting to work or school.

Kyoto also unveiled a separate draft ordinance to introduce dual pricing at Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, from June 2027.

Admission to the castle grounds and its Ninomaru Palace would rise from the current flat rate of 1,300 yen to 2,000 yen for non-residents and fall to 1,000 yen for city residents. KYODO NEWS