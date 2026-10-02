Kyoto plans dual pricing for Nijo Castle admission, bus fares

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About 2.07 million people visited Kyoto’s Nijo Castle in fiscal year 2025, which ended in March.

TOKYO – Kyoto plans to introduce dual pricing for admission fees to Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and for bus fares as early as fiscal 2027, charging out-of-town visitors more than city residents, a city government source said on Oct 1.

Under the new two-tier system, admission to the grounds of Nijo Castle and its Ninomaru Palace will cost 2,000 yen (S$16) for non-residents and 1,000 yen for city residents. Bus fares will likewise be set at 360 yen for non-residents and 200 yen for residents.

The western Japanese city decided to lower the admission price for residents from the flat price of 1,300 yen, hoping that cheaper tickets will encourage more locals to visit.

The majority of visitors to the castle come from outside the city. The city also hopes to use the additional revenue from higher admission fees for non-residents for conservation and renovation purposes.

The city will also reduce bus fares for residents from the current 230 yen, hoping the measure will help promote coexistence with tourists, as some residents who rely on buses for daily transportation have complained about overcrowding caused by sightseeing visitors.

According to the city government, it would be the first case in Japan of a two-tier fare system being introduced for public transportation as a measure to address overtourism.

About 2.07 million people visited Nijo Castle in fiscal 2025, which ended in March. While detailed residency data are unavailable, a survey conducted during a limited period last fall found that residents accounted for about 2% of visitors, according to the city.

The move comes as more tourist destinations in Japan begin implementing dual pricing.

Himeji Castle, also a World Heritage site, in Hyogo Prefecture introduced the practice in March, raising the adult admission fee to 2,500 yen for non-residents while keeping it at 1,000 yen for Himeji residents aged 18 or above. KYODO NEWS