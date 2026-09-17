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Kyoto mayor who became Japan’s first mayor to take maternity leave gives birth to baby girl

Shoko Kawata (right) is said to be Japan’s first sitting mayor to take maternity leave.

TOKYO – Shoko Kawata, mayor of Japan’s Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, gave birth to a baby girl, the city announced on Sept 16 .

Kawata, 36, is said to be the first sitting mayor to take maternity leave. Both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

Kawata issued a statement saying: “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered warm words of support, and to the city hall staff who have been covering my duties, and to all those involved.”

Since the Labour Standards Law does not apply to local government heads, Kawata is applying provisions of the Local Autonomy Law, which stipulate that the deputy mayor assumes duties in the event of an “emergency”.

She had previously announced that she would take eight weeks of maternity leave before and after childbirth, starting on July 20.

After her maternity leave ends on Nov 8, she plans to attend major events while working under a “flexible” schedule – which allows for adjustments to working hours – and work from home instead of taking parental leave. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK