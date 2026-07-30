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The July 28 tremor caused widespread damage on the island of Kyushu.

TOKYO - The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan earlier this week has reached 28, including cases under investigation for a possible link to the disaster, the country’s top government spokesman said on July 30.

The toll was based on police reports as of 6.30am on July 30, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara during a press conference.

Hundreds of rescue workers were meanwhile battling for another day to reach possible survivors in the remains of the Aeon shopping mall in Kashima in the Kumamoto region of southwestern Japan.

At the mall, “we have pulled out 10 people. Of them, four were confirmed dead. Another is without vital signs. Another five have suffered severe and minor injuries”, an official from Kumamoto’s disaster management office said.

The July 28 tremor caused widespread damage on the island of Kyushu, flattening homes, damaging bridges, triggering fires and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and water.

A string of aftershocks have shaken the area since the initial quake, further rattling locals in stifling summer temperatures, forecast to hit at least 35 deg C later in the day and a heatstroke warning issued.

The shopping mall was evacuated after the earthquake but around 50 minutes later the facility was gutted by a massive blast with an unknown number of employees still inside.

Businessman Fumihiko Matsuura, 56, said he had watched the latest Toy Story movie at the mall only a week or so ago.

“I was here. I was just here,” he said. “It’s like I narrowly escaped the danger.”

Footage from inside showed rescue workers in orange overalls and white helmets picking their way through a mass of twisted steel, dangling cables and chunks of ceiling.

Five people were also confirmed killed and four others were unaccounted for at the Nippon Paper Industries factory in Yatsushiro city, where part of a red-and-white smokestack collapsed, a government official said on July 29.

Utilities disrupted

As of July 30, some 22,670 households and facilities still had no power. Around 84,000 homes were suffering water disruptions as of July 29.

TV footage showed people queueing for petrol and drinking water.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at 6.8, lower than Japan’s reading of 7.1.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

Kumamoto itself was hit by two devastating earthquakes in 2016, which killed 273 people and injured more than 2,800.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences hundreds of jolts every year and accounts for about 18 per cent of the world’s earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth’s surface at which they strike.

Japan is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant. AFP