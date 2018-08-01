Koreas hold fresh talks to ease tensions

North and South Korea discussed reducing tensions, but they did not announce any detailed agreements after both sides held military talks yesterday.

Conducted in the border village of Panmunjom, generals from the two Koreas exchanged views on disarming the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone, as well as joint excavation within the area for the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Meanwhile the United States detected renewed building activity at a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile factory near Pyongyang, casting suspicions on the North's intentions.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS