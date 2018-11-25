Korean TV mogul quits over child's bad behaviour

SEOUL • Mr Bang Jung-oh, president of Korean cable network TV Chosun, has resigned following a public backlash sparked by an audio file that revealed his 10-year-old daughter had abused her chauffeur, The Korea Herald reported.

Mr Bang's daughter came under fire after MBC TV released the recording of her verbally abusing the driver, who is in his 50s. Mr Bang is the son of Mr Bang Sang-hoon, president of South Korea's biggest newspaper, The Chosun Ilbo.

In the audio clip, The Korea Times reported, the girl is heard yelling at the driver: "Hey, you! I will speak to my mum today… in order to make you lose your job."

After the driver told the girl to just fire him, the child lashed back: "Do you think I would get embarrassed? I'm not such a person who freaks out with this.

"You are a crippled guy - crippled without arms, legs, face, ears and mouth… especially devoid of mouth and ears… You are insane."

"Hey, your parents taught you wrong. Huh? All of your family members taught you wrong," she went on. "I really hate you. I want you to die. It's my wish."

In an official statement released by TV Chosun last Thursday, Mr Bang Jung-oh apologised for his daughter's behaviour and announced he would resign.

"I apologise sincerely to the chauffeur, who has been distressed (by my daughter's abusive behaviour)," he added. The driver was reportedly dismissed by the family last month with no explanation.

The expose follows a spate of misbehaviour by unruly family members of chaebol leaders which tarnished the image of the conglomerates after igniting public furore.

In one case, Ms Heather Cho Hyun-ah, daughter of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho, triggered the infamous "nut rage" incident in 2014 on a flight when she made two staff members kneel for not serving nuts the way she liked.