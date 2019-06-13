Korean Air family members get suspended jail terms for smuggling luxury goods into South Korea

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The widow and eldest daughter of late Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho on Thursday (June 13) received suspended prison terms for smuggling luxury goods into South Korea through company planes.

The Incheon District Court sentenced Cho Hyun-ah, 45, the former Korean Air vice-president, to eight months in prison suspended for two years. She must pay a fine of 4.8 million won (S$5,540) and forfeit 63 million won.

The late chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee, 70, was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for one year, with a fine of 700,000 won and forfeiture of 37 million won.

Cho and Korean Air employees were accused of having smuggled goods worth about 88 million won on 202 occasions between January 2012 and May last year.

Lee was also accused of having smuggled some 37 million won in goods on 46 occasions via the airline's planes between May 2013 and March last year. She was also charged with falsely declaring furniture worth 35 million won she bought in 2014 as being imported by Korean Air.