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Korea Post said it would individually notify affected customers as soon as the extent of the breach was confirmed to prevent further harm.

Personal information of registered mail customers was compromised in a cyberattack targeting Korea Post’s online postal service using overseas IP addresses, the state-run postal service confirmed on Nov 28 .

Korea Post said it had confirmed that customers’ personal information and mail submission records had been compromised in the cyberattack and that it was still working to determine the full extent of the breach.

According to Korea Post, hackers gained access to a feature on its mobile platform that allows recipients to change their delivery locations, accessing the names, addresses and phone numbers of customers whose registered mail was in transit between Nov 17 and 24 .

The feature allows recipients to receive delivery notifications via text message and designate a location where they wish to receive their mail.

An analysis of just one day’s worth of data from the affected period found that information belonging to 113,855 customers, including corporate customers, had been compromised.

Korea Post said it would individually notify affected customers as soon as the extent of the breach was confirmed to prevent further harm.

The postal service said it became aware of the breach at around 10.30am on Nov 25 , notified the Personal Information Protection Commission and reported the incident to the police.

Immediately following the cyberattack, Korea Post temporarily suspended its delivery location change and guest login services and blocked all overseas IP addresses from accessing its mobile website.

Korea Post said it would actively cooperate with the relevant authorities and provide remedies in accordance with the Personal Information Protection Act and other relevant laws should customers suffer harm as a result of the data breach.

It also plans to strengthen real-time monitoring of suspicious activity and minimise the amount of personal information accessible through individual services to prevent unauthorised access and further data breaches.

“We deeply apologise for causing concern among the public and our customers due to an external, illegal hacking attack,” Korea Post president Park In-hwan said.

“We will do our utmost to maintain public trust through thorough follow-up measures, including identifying the cause of the incident and swiftly implementing measures to prevent a recurrence.”

Park also urged customers to remain vigilant against suspicious text messages and phone calls impersonating Korea Post, particularly those requesting address changes or additional delivery fee payments, to prevent further harm from the misuse of compromised personal information. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK