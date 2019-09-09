Kono may move to defence in Japan's Cabinet shuffle: Report

TOKYO • Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono is being considered for the role of defence minister when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles his Cabinet this week, Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said Mr Kono may be tapped to succeed current Defence Minster Takeshi Iwaya following Mr Kono's tough stance against South Korea over wartime issues which have strained political and trade ties between the two nations.

Mr Abe is hoping that the 56-year-old Mr Kono, who is known for his close ties with the United States and positive relationship with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will strengthen Japan's role in trilateral security cooperation involving Tokyo, Washington and Seoul amid the ongoing dispute, the Sankei said.

Tensions between Japan and South Korea have been mounting recently, with Tokyo removing Seoul from a list of preferred trading partners and South Korea terminating an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Last Saturday, South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in a letter to the Wall Street Journal that Japan has "stonewalled dialogue and instead retaliated on the trade front", accusing it of "historical revisionism".

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday said South Korea is responsible for the worsening relationship with Japan.

"Why has the Japan-South Korea relationship soured this much?" Mr Suga said on TV Asahi yesterday. "I think it's all South Korea's fault."

The heart of the problem, Mr Suga said, is that South Korea has failed to observe the agreements reached in 1965 when the two nations normalised relations. His comments echoed what Mr Kono had written in an opinion piece for Bloomberg last Wednesday.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported last Wednesday that Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was set to replace Mr Kono at the foreign affairs ministry in the reshuffle expected on Wednesday.

Mr Kono, who has served as Foreign Minister since August 2017, is the son of former chief cabinet secretary Yohei Kono, who wrote a landmark 1993 apology to "comfort women" who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

First elected to Parliament in 1996, Mr Kono is a fluent English speaker and was educated at Georgetown University in Washington.

