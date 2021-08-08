Knife attacker on Tokyo train wanted to kill 'happy women'

TOKYO • A man alleged to have wounded 10 people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train late on Friday told police he became incensed when he saw women who "looked happy" and wanted to kill them, Japanese media reported yesterday.

Police arrested the 36-year-old in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people in the attack at about 8.40pm on Friday, on a train on the Odakyu Line in the western part of the city, the media reported.

The Sankei newspaper reported that the suspect told police: "I began feeling like I wanted to kill women who looked happy about six years ago. Anyone was fine, I just wanted to kill a lot of people." Other media, including broadcaster NHK, reported similar quotes from the suspect.

A police spokesman said they had nothing further to share on the details of the case when asked about the media reports yesterday.

The attack comes while the capital was on heightened security alert as it hosts the Olympic Games. The stabbings took place on an evening train in Setagaya ward, in the west of the city.

One woman, a university student in her 20s, sustained serious back injuries, NHK said, citing emergency response officials.

Eight others suffered less severe injuries.

The site is several kilometres from the venue of Olympic equestrian events.

The train was brought to an emergency stop after the rail operator was alerted, and a knife and mobile phone, believed to belong to the suspect, were found onboard.

The male suspect was reportedly taken in by the police after he turned himself in at a nearby convenience store, telling the manager he was the perpetrator of the attack.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but there has been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.

In June 2008, a man in a light truck drove into a crowd in the popular Akihabara district.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and started stabbing pedestrians, leaving seven dead.

There have also been occasional violent crimes involving other weapons.

In 2019, a man killed two people including a schoolgirl and wounded more than a dozen in a rampage that targeted children as they waited for a bus.

In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE