News analysis

KMT could still hold political advantage over ruling DPP in Taiwan

Goh Sui Noi Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    35 min ago
Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), last Saturday averted what could have been a disaster by electing as its chairman the moderate candidate Eric Chu, a deeply experienced politician with stints in the central and local governments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday sent a congratulatory note to Mr Chu, saying that the Communist Party of China and the KMT could cooperate on "seeking peace in the Taiwan Strait, seeking national reunification and seeking national revitalisation".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2021, with the headline 'KMT could still hold political advantage over ruling DPP in Taiwan'. Subscribe
