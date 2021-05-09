Kkondaes thrive in South Korea despite pushback against abuse

A scene from the 2020 drama Kkondae Intern, in which a kkondae manager is laid off and hired as an intern working for a former subordinate he used to bully. The organisational culture in South Korean workplaces innately allows kkondaes to thrive, especially those in senior positions who order junior staff around and scold them for doing things the wrong way, says the writer.

PHOTO: KOCOWA TV/YOUTUBE