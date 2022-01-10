Kishida: US bases in Japan to step up Covid-19 restrictions

TOKYO • The US has agreed to impose stricter Covid-19 measures at its military bases in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said yesterday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities.

"We have agreed with the United States in principle that unnecessary outings should be controlled and prohibited, and we are discussing specifics now," Mr Kishida said during a debating programme at public broadcaster NHK.

Japan reintroduced coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host US military bases, the first such emergency controls since last September.

Governors of the regions requested the tougher measures after seeing a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Mr Kishida said Japan had urged the US to address the concerns at a virtual meeting of their foreign and defence ministers last Friday and on other occasions.

Japan halted the entry of almost all foreign travellers in late November after the World Health Organisation listed Omicron as a variant of concern. But the US military moves staff in and out under a separate testing and quarantine regime.

Meanwhile, US Forces Korea (USFK) raised its health protection alert on Saturday after posting its highest weekly tally of new coronavirus infections - 682. The new cases bring the total number of infections to 3,027.

USFK has said that nearly 90 per cent of its soldiers, families and other affiliated people were vaccinated.

The US military's Bravo Plus plan in South Korea will ban dining at restaurants outside the bases and visiting indoor malls, bars, clubs, gyms, amusement parks, theatres and massage parlours, USFK said on its website on Friday.

Travel to the capital Seoul is also prohibited, except for official duties or for people who live or work there, but activities including grocery shopping and religious services are allowed.

"Due to the continued presence of Covid-19 within USFK and South Korea, USFK has increased its health protection condition to Bravo Plus peninsula-wide," it said.

South Korea had reported record-breaking daily infections of around 7,800 after it eased social distancing rules under a "living with Covid-19" scheme in November, prompting the authorities to reinstate tougher curbs the following month.

