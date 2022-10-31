Kishida aims to beef up defence, tackle bureaucratic sectionalism: Yomiuri Shimbun contributor

TOKYO - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has set several goals to bolster Japan’s deterrence capability.

One of these goals is to increase the defence budget over the next five years to match the North Atlantic Treaty Organization target of 2 per cent of gross domestic product. Historically, Japan has limited its defence spending to within 1 per cent of GDP. Increasing the budget to 2 per cent will signal a historic shift in Japanese defence policy.

No prominent objections to this goal exist within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, although there is debate over how Japan will achieve it. Kishida aims to achieve Japan’s 2 per cent target by introducing a new definition of defence-related expenditures under the “Nato standard” of accounting.

This means that the national defence budget would include some already existing items that Japan does not currently count toward defence spending, such as the Japan Coast Guard budget and the science and technology budgets of other ministries and agencies.

Some LDP members fear that the new concept will artificially pad the defence budget. However, these members likely do not understand Kishida’s true motive in introducing the concept.

On Sept 30, at the first meeting of an expert panel to comprehensively discuss Japan’s national defence capabilities, Kishida emphasized, “We need to break down bureaucratic sectionalism and consider strengthening the comprehensive defence system, by including the use of research and development in the public and private sectors and public infrastructure in the event of a contingency.”

At the panel’s second meeting on Oct 20, Kishida instructed government ministries and agencies to consider a new framework under which budgets related to research projects and public infrastructure would be counted as defence-related expenditures.

The key concept here is “breaking down bureaucratic sectionalism.” The JCG and the Maritime Self-defence Force must strengthen collaboration to handle the situation in the Senkaku Islands, where numerous Chinese ships intrude into Japan’s territorial waters around the islands. Discord between the JCG and the MSDF has hampered the operations of both for years.

However, the time has come when the JCG can no longer be thought of merely as an arm of law enforcement unsuitable to participate in a Senkaku contingency. A JCG officer recently told me that there are many things for the JCG to do when a contingency happens. And an officer of the MSDF recently told me that the MSDF supports beefing up the JCG. He also hoped that both the defence budget and JCG budget will increase, which is why he strongly supports the concept of a unified defence-related budget.

Kishida also set his sights on research and development spending. The whole government budget for science and technology is over ¥4 trillion (S$38.2 billion) a year. The defence Ministry receives just 4 per cent of that, while the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry enjoys 49 per cent .

Experts point out that there are many fields in other ministries’ budgets that would overlap with defence. But so far, no meaningful collaboration exists between these ministries’ research and development projects and the defence field.

The main reason is avoidance on the part of bureaucracy and academia, both of which fear any association with memories of Japan’s prewar build-up in the early 20th century. At that time, military authorities forced academics to cooperate in developing weapons.

But 77 years have now passed since the war ended. The situation surrounding research and development has changed drastically. In recent years, “dual-use” technology with both military and civilian applications has become more prominent. Major countries, including the U.S and China, now consolidate dual-use research and development under a whole-of-government approach. Japan must do the same.

Of course, the government’s fiscal situation affects these proposed reforms. The ratio of Japan’s general government gross debt, including central and local government debt, to the nation’s GDP is not just higher than that of any other major advanced country — it is the highest in the world. Consequently, the government must prudently shape the budget to be as effective as possible.

Kishida understands this situation well. At the Sept 30 meeting of the expert panel, the prime minister noted that “even in the event of an emergency, we must prevent the credibility of our nation and the lives of our citizens from being harmed.”