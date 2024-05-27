Kind S. Korean students return lost credit card in ingenious way, but they might have broken the law

The story of two students who found a lost credit card and returned it to its owner in a creative way has gone viral.

According to a report by a local TV network Jeju International Broadcasting System, on the evening of April 19, a Jeju resident surnamed Han received a text message informing him of a charge of 300 won (S$0.30) at a convenience store made with his lost credit card.

At that point, he did not even know that it was missing.

The next day, he called the card company to report the missing card. The company suggested that he check the location of the last payment - the convenience store where the 300 won transaction was made.

When Han visited the store, he found his card wrapped in a plastic bag with 300 won in cash, which had been entrusted to the staff there.