Kim's sister piles pressure on US, S. Korea to stop impending drills

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister has stepped up the country's campaign to halt South Korea-US military exercises set to start next week, amid reports that Seoul may seek to delay them to keep its recent detente with Pyongyang on track.

Ms Kim Yo Jong said "a dear price should be paid" by South Korea and the United States for their "self-destructive behaviour", the state's official Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday.

The exercises, scheduled to start next Monday, come after the two Koreas agreed last month to rebuild trust by restoring hotlines cut for more than a year due to political acrimony.

"The dangerous war exercises pushed ahead by the US and the South Korean side disregarding our repeated warnings will surely make them face a more serious security threat," Ms Kim said. "I would like to express my deep regret at the perfidious behaviour of the South Korean authorities."

North Korea did not answer a hotline call yesterday and ignored regularly scheduled inter-Korea calls via a military communication line, South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement. The silence on the lines could be a signal of Pyongyang's anger that comes two weeks after the communications links were restored for the first time in a year.

The statement by Ms Kim, one of the prominent faces of Pyong-yang's pressure campaign against Seoul and Washington, reinforces worries that North Korea could use South Korean President Moon Jae-in's desire for talks to try to force him to break with the US.

The comments reported yesterday mark the second time in a week Ms Kim has called for the drills to be cancelled.

The South Korean media last week said Mr Moon's government was looking to downsize the drills, and a group of more than 70 lawmakers in his progressive camp issued a joint statement last week calling for the exercises to be postponed to help improve ties with Pyongyang.

Ms Kim's comments reiterated "North Korea's existing position", South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement, adding that it would closely monitor the situation.

Mr Moon has little less than a year left in office and is looking to make good on a key policy priority of reconciliation with North Korea. His government is seeking help from private and non-profit groups to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea as the isolated country battles severe weather and the after-effects of a self-imposed border closure due to Covid-19, NK News reported.

When asked if there was any division between South Korea and the US over the joint military drills, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a Monday briefing: "Nothing's changed about our need for readiness on the Korean peninsula and our desire to work in lock-step with our (South Korean) allies on training regimen that improves that readiness and keeps that readiness strong."

The US and South Korea have been holding joint exercises for decades without any major incidents, but that has not stopped North Korea from complaining that the drills are a prelude to an invasion and nuclear war.

BLOOMBERG