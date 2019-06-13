Kim's sister makes rare trip to pay respects to former S. Korean first lady

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister has paid a rare visit to the country's southern border to deliver a condolence message over the death of a former South Korean first lady who promoted unity between the rivals. Ms Kim Yo Jong extended the offering yesterday to South Korea's national security adviser, Mr Chung Eui-yong (second from left), at the Panmunjom truce village that straddles the border, a presidential spokesman in Seoul said. Ms Kim was photographed talking to Mr Chung and lawmaker Park Ji-won near a wreath for Madam Lee Hee-ho, who died on Monday at the age of 96. North Korea's government has had a special relationship with Madam Lee and her husband, former president Kim Dae-jung, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his "Sunshine Policy" of rapprochement to coax the reclusive state out of its shell. 

