Kim's photos hold few clues to mysterious three-week absence

1. KIM'S APPEARANCE

Mr Kim Jong Un, 36, who has gained considerable weight since taking power in 2011, did not show any obvious sign of the sort of weight loss that might follow a serious health scare.

He was wearing a Mao suit and sporting what looked like a fresh haircut.

Dr Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Non-proliferation Programme at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, quipped on Twitter: "Well, I wouldn't say Kim looks healthy, but he definitely doesn't look dead."

One user with the handle @MaryMaryQ3 agreed, replying, "Ashy and bloated."

2. HIS ENTOURAGE

Mr Kim's younger sister, Ms Kim Yo Jong, was among those standing closest to the leader in several photographs from the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertiliser Factory visit.

Such proximity is often used by North Korean propaganda organs to indicate the leader's favour and might show that the worldwide discussion about her taking his place had not damaged her standing.

Ms Kim, 30, also appeared to be wearing make-up and a hair band - both new additions, according to Ms Jeongmin Kim, a correspondent with the Seoul-based NK News website. The change in appearance could suggest she was aware of her new, higher profile.

3. FACE MASK

At least one member of Mr Kim's entourage could be seen wearing a face mask, keeping alive speculation that Covid-19 is still a concern in North Korea. The Seoul-based JoongAng Daily newspaper reported last month that the North Korean leader had been in self-quarantine after one of his bodyguards was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection.

North Korea closed its borders shortly after China acknowledged the risk of human-to-human transmission in January and cases surged. Mr Kim's regime has said it has no confirmed infections from the virus.

4. GOLF CART, STIFF MOVES

A green golf cart pictured behind Mr Kim also caught analysts' attention. It is similar to one seen when he returned from an almost six-week absence in October 2014, walking with a cane and facing speculation that he was battling gout.

On the other hand, the factory site looks extensive, and anyone might need a cart to get around. Mr Kim used a similar vehicle to give Chinese President Xi Jinping a tour during his visit last year to Pyongyang.

The state TV footage also showed Mr Kim's leg movements appearing stiff and jerky.

"Preparing desks and chairs on the stage seemed a bit rare for such an outdoor occasion," Professor Nam Seong-wook, a North Korea expert at Korea University, said of the ceremony.

"Kim might have some physical conditions that prevent him from standing too long and he needs to be seated after standing up for awhile."

Prof Nam said that if Mr Kim is unable to stand for long periods, that may be the reason he did not attend an anniversary event last month at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where he would have had to stand for at least about an hour.

5. WHITE STICK

One photo shows an official holding a slender, white stick, initially thought by some to be a cane.

It was seen in another picture being used as a pointer in a presentation about the plant. The development of the factory itself has been closely watched in open-source satellite analysis for years.

The plant is suspected of having a dual-use capability that would help North Korea produce yellow cake uranium for its weapons.

North Korea has a history of altering photos and obscuring key details related to its military, knowing that specialists will use sophisticated software and visual clues to locate events and parse details about the performance of its latest weapons.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS