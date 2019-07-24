Kim's inspection of submarine 'hints at ballistic missile progress'

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a large newly built submarine, state news agency KCNA reported yesterday, potentially signalling continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile programme.

Mr Kim inspected the operational and tactical data and combat weapons systems of the submarine that was built under "his special attention", and will be operational in the waters off the east coast, KCNA said, adding that the submarine's operational deployment was near.

"The operational capacity of a submarine is an important component in national defence of our country bounded on its east and west by sea," Mr Kim said.

KCNA did not describe the submarine's weapon systems or say where and when Mr Kim inspected it.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.

Analysts said that based on the apparent size of the new submarine it appears designed to eventually carry missiles.

"We can clearly see that it is a massive submarine - much larger than the existing one that's been well known since 2014," said US-based Federation of American Scientists senior fellow Ankit Panda.

"What I find significant about the political messaging here is that this is the first time since a February 2018 military parade that (Mr Kim) has inspected a military system clearly designed to carry and deliver nuclear weapons."

He added: "I take that as an ominous signal that we should be taking Kim Jong Un's end-of-year deadline for the implementation of a change in US policy with the utmost seriousness."

A South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman said they were monitoring developments but could not confirm if the submarine was designed to carry missiles.

Mr Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University's Institute of Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said Mr Kim likely also wanted to reassure North Koreans of his commitment to national defence at a time when he is focusing more on the economy.

"Announcing his inspection of the new submarine is also to build internal solidarity, to dispel people's concerns about national security, reassure them, and boost military morale," he said.

Naval analyst H. I. Sutton, who studies submarines, said judging by the initial photos, the vessel's hull could be based on old Romeo Class submarines, which were originally acquired from China in the 1970s before North Korea began producing them domestically.

North Korea is believed to have about 20 Romeo submarines in its fleet, the newest of which was built in the 1990s, said the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Mr Sutton told Reuters the North Koreans appeared to have raised the deck on a Romeo-type design, possibly even modifying an existing Romeo to make a submarine larger than previous indigenous designs. "I'd bet that this is indeed a missile submarine," he said.

The KCNA report comes after US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration had very positive correspondence recently with North Korea, but the two sides have yet to set a time to restart talks aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Asked if a new round of talks had been scheduled with North Korea, Mr Trump said: "No, we just have a very good relationship and probably they would like to meet, and we'll see what happens."

Mr Trump did not respond to questions about whether the correspondence was between and him and Mr Kim.

REUTERS