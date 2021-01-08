Kim vows to boost North Korea's defence capabilities

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen his nuclear-armed nation's military capabilities at a key ruling party meeting, state media reported yesterday, just weeks before Mr Joe Biden's inauguration as United States president.

In his work report to the Workers' Party congress, Mr Kim pledged to place "the state defence capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realising it", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

After an initial war of words and mutual threats, outgoing US President Donald Trump had an extraordinary diplomatic bromance with Mr Kim, featuring headline-grabbing meetings and declarations of love by Mr Trump.

But talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the two men's second summit in Hanoi broke down in February 2019 over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.

Analysts say the North is using the five-yearly congress to send the incoming US administration a message, but is treading carefully - Mr Biden characterised Mr Kim as a "thug" during the presidential debates, while Pyongyang has previously called Mr Biden a "rabid dog".

KCNA did not refer to nuclear weapons in its report or give specific details of Mr Kim's goals.

But North Korean defector turned researcher Ahn Chan-il of the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul told Agence France-Presse: "It basically means the North will strengthen its nuclear capabilities.

"Kim does not want to say the word 'nuclear' as Biden takes office later this month, and he knows the incoming president's stance on Pyongyang is uncompromising compared with his predecessor."

The US is expected to return to more orthodox diplomatic approaches under Mr Biden, such as insisting on extensive progress at working-level talks before any leaders' summit can be considered.

North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against a possible US invasion, and for decades has poured vast amounts of resources into developing them.

