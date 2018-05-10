Kim says Trump summit 'historic' chance to build 'good future'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump as a "historic" opportunity during talks with America's top diplomat, Mr Mike Pompeo, in Pyongyang, according to state media on Thursday (May 10).

Mr Kim, who is at the centre of a whirlwind of diplomacy as the international community looks to curtail the North's nuclear programme, said his summit with Mr Trump "would be a historic meeting" and an "excellent first step".

He said it would help towards improving the situation on the Korean peninsula and the "building of a good future", in comments published on North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

