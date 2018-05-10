Kim says Trump summit 'historic' chance to build 'good future'

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump as a "historic" opportunity during talks with America's top diplomat, Mr Mike Pompeo, in Pyongyang, according to state media on Thursday (May 10).

Mr Kim, who is at the centre of a whirlwind of diplomacy as the international community looks to curtail the North's nuclear programme, said his summit with Mr Trump "would be a historic meeting" and an "excellent first step".

He said it would help towards improving the situation on the Korean peninsula and the "building of a good future", in comments published on North Korea's official KCNA news agency.