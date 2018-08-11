Kim loses his shirt to beat the heat

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown, in this undated photograph, stripped down to his undershirt while visiting a fish pickling factory.

Behind him is his wife, Ms Ri Sol Ju. The photo's release, by the Korean Central News Agency, comes as North Korea swelters in a heatwave that has raised concerns about the nation's food security.

Crops are reportedly withering in the fields. There has been no rainfall since early July as temperatures soar to an average 39 deg C across the country, Reuters reported.