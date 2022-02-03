Kim Jong Un's wife, aunt make rare media appearance

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media yesterday, after the ruling family maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Kim's wife, Ms Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Ms Kim Kyong Hui, attended a performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang as part of celebrations for the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed.

Ms Ri was last seen publicly on Sept 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Mr Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.

"When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!'" the official KCNA news agency said.

TV footage showed Ms Ri, in a traditional red-and-black hanbok dress, chatting and smiling with Mr Kim during the show, and the couple appearing on stage to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.

The clip also confirmed the first appearance since January 2020 of Mr Kim's aunt and a former senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, Ms Kim Kyong Hui. She was seen watching the concert while seated next to Ms Ri.

Ms Kim Kyong Hui was a key figure in the young leader's first years in power, but had disappeared from the media after he ordered the execution of her powerful husband, Jang Song Thaek, over treason charges in 2013, before making a surprise comeback six years later.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in 2017 that she was dealing with an unspecified illness outside Pyongyang.

Ms Ri used to attract international attention as she often accompanied Mr Kim on social, business and even military outings, in a stark break from his father, Mr Kim Jong Il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.

But she was absent from state media for more than a year before being seen at a concert last February, fuelling speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.

The NIS told lawmakers that Ms Ri apparently refrained from outside activities to prevent Covid-19 infections but was "playing well with their kids".

The spy agency believes Mr Kim and Ms Ri have three children, but little is publicly known about them.

