Kim Jong Un urges drone dominance as North Korea fires missiles, rockets

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that pursuing superiority in drone technology was “an indispensable option” given the changing nature of modern warfare.

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his country to seize “absolute superiority” in drone technology, speaking at an unmanned aeronautical technology exhibition and weapons demonstration, state media KCNA reported on Oct 30.

A firepower demonstration following the exhibition involved tactical suicide attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, multipurpose drones and a battalion of 600mm multiple rocket launchers, KCNA said.

South Korea’s military said on Oct 29 that North Korea had fired around 10 projectiles, including short-range ballistic missiles.

According to KCNA, Kim said that pursuing superiority in drone technology was “an indispensable option” given the changing nature of modern warfare.

He also said using high-level AI in unmanned weapons systems should be a top priority for North Korea in building modern armed forces, KCNA reported.

Kim has made repeated calls for the development of drones and AI in the military.

According to state media, Kim ordered mass production of suicide attack drones in November 2024 and oversaw tests of AI-equipped versions in March 2025. In September 2025, he called AI a top priority in modernising weapons.

Since October 2024, North Korea has sent more than 16,000 personnel to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine, and gained live experience of drone, electronic and combined-arms warfare, according to South Korean intelligence. REUTERS