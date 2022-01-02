Kim Jong Un prioritises food crisis over nuke talks in new year agenda

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged his country to focus on easing food shortages and containing Covid-19, in a downbeat New Year's policy assessment that suggested nuclear talks with the United States were a low priority for the coming months.

Mr Kim laid out his 2022 agenda in remarks to ruling party cadres that were published by the state media yesterday and which appeared to take the place of his traditional New Year's Day address.

During the five-day Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang, the North Korean leader also called for strengthening the military's power due to an unstable environment.

Much of the published remarks focused on agriculture, with the state facing one of its most dire food shortages since Mr Kim took power a decade ago.

The situation has been made worse by severe weather conditions and his decision to shut borders due to the pandemic, effectively slamming the brakes on legal trade and the black market flow of foodstuffs from China.

"The country's economic projects are still under difficult conditions," Mr Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency, a rare admission of the strains his government was facing.

The meeting came as Mr Kim, aged 37, marks 10 years in power and coincides with the New Year's Day holiday when the reclusive state's leader typically lays out economic and security priorities.

Mr Kim also put high priority on preventing a spread of the coronavirus. While North Korea has boasted that it has seen no cases of Covid-19, the US and others doubt the claim.

Mr Kim has shown little public interest in returning to nuclear talks that were revived and then collapsed under former president Donald Trump. In recent months, Mr Kim has rolled out his latest weaponry designed to deliver nuclear strikes against US allies in Asia.

US President Joe Biden's administration has said the door is open for talks and indicated it would be willing to consider economic incentives to reward North Korea for taking steps to wind down its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea's economy is now smaller than when Mr Kim took power after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in December 2011.

Mr Kim said at a similar meeting last June that his country was open to "both dialogue and confrontation", offering the highest-level opening for discussions since Mr Biden replaced Mr Trump, who had met Mr Kim three times.

But the North Korean leader subsequently started testing new weapons systems that included long-range cruise missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to all of South Korea and most of Japan, as well as a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

BLOOMBERG