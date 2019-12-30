Kim Jong Un holds key party meeting ahead of deadline on US

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media reported yesterday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.

The plenary session, which opened on Saturday, follows widespread speculation that Pyongyang is preparing to test an intercon-tinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as a threatened "Christmas gift" for the United States.

Mr Kim presided over the meeting which discussed a new "transparent, anti-imperialist independent stand", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea will also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defence", KCNA added.

In April last year, at the start of nuclear talks with the United States, North Korea held the same Workers' Party meeting and announced that it would suspend nuclear and ICBM tests and shift its national focus to developing the economy.

However, talks on denuclearising the Korean peninsula have been largely deadlocked since the second summit between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed in Hanoi at the start of the year.

The opening of the plenary session comes a week after Mr Kim held a meeting of top defence officials and discussed boosting military capabilities, and ahead of the leader's New Year speech on Jan 1, a key political set piece in the isolated country.

Pyongyang has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks - some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others.

North Korea is under heavy US and United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme, but it has been frustrated at the lack of relief after it declared a moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.

Russia and China - North Korea's main ally - have proposed easing sanctions in a bid to de-escalate tensions.

Earlier this month, North Korean media published pictures of Mr Kim riding a white horse on a sacred mountain, imagery that experts said was heavy with sym-bolism and may indicate a policy announcement soon.

"We will find out what the surprise is and we will deal with it very successfully," Mr Trump said when asked about the North Korean deadline.

"Everybody has got surprises for me, but let's see what happens. I handle them as they come along."

But Mr Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton - a long-time hawk on North Korea - has sharply criticised the President's handling of the issue, and claimed that Pyongyang poses an imminent threat.

The US President has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Mr Kim to end North Korea's isolation and give up its nuclear weapons. There has been little progress, however, after three face-to-face meetings and numerous letter exchanges.

