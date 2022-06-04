Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as London kicked off celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne, the North's Foreign Ministry said.

"I send my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of your country, the official anniversary of your Majesty's birthday," he said in the message to the monarch, which was sent on Thursday.

London and Pyongyang established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained their respective embassies, despite North Korea's worsening ties with the West over its nuclear and other weapons development.

The British Embassy in Pyong-yang is currently closed due to the rigid entry and exit restrictions imposed by North Korea in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Queen Elizabeth had sent Mr Kim a congratulatory message on the anniversary of the country's founding, which falls on Sept 9.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the Queen said in the message, referring to the country by its official name, according to KCNA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE