North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a "full combat posture" as state media yesterday released photos showing missiles being fired during a long-range strike drill conducted by Pyongyang.

The photos came a day after it tested two short-range missiles. Analysts said the regime may have developed a new missile that is easier to hide, harder to strike down and capable of hitting all of South Korea.

