Key thrusts of Tokyo's economic security Bill

TOKYO • Japan aims to shore up its supply chain resilience, guard against the theft of sensitive technology and bolster defences against cyber attacks on core infrastructure.

There are four key thrusts to the legislation:

• Strengthening domestic supply chains for key materials and parts by encouraging companies to invest in producing "strategically important goods" such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals;

• Encouraging research and technological cooperation between the public and private sectors, including in areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing;

• Limiting the disclosure of patents on technology with potential military applications;

• Protecting core infrastructure against cyber attacks by imposing government oversight on the installation of vital equipment and computer systems in 14 key industries, reportedly gas, petroleum, power, utilities, railways, trucking, airlines, airports, international freight, communications, broadcasting, post, finance and credit cards.

Firms must give advance notice of plans to install infrastructure management systems and the suppliers for advance screening.

Non-compliance carries a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of one million yen (S$11,850).

Given the potential vulnerabilities in telecommunications as the geopolitical rivalry intensifies between the US and China, Japan's telcos have sought to either purge or avoid using Huawei technology in its 4G and 5G networks, instead turning to Sweden's Ericsson or Finland's Nokia.