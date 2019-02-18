Kashmiris in India face wrath after car bomb kills 44 cops

SRINAGAR • India has warned against rising communal tensions across the country as Kashmiris living outside their state faced property evictions, job suspensions and attacks on social media after a suicide bomber killed 44 paramilitary policemen in the region.

The car bomb attack on a security convoy on Thursday, claimed by Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad and carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri man, was the worst in decades of insurgency in the disputed area, which is claimed in full by both the nuclear-armed neighbours but ruled in part by each.

As the bodies of the paramilitary policemen who died in the attack were returned to families across India over the weekend, passionate crowds waving the Indian flag gathered in the streets to honour them and shouted demands for revenge.

Pakistan has denied any role in the terror attack.

Kashmiri Muslims, meanwhile, are facing a backlash in Hindu-majority India, mainly in the northern states of Haryana and Uttarakhand, forcing the federal interior ministry to issue an advisory to all states to "ensure their safety and security and maintain communal harmony".

Mr Aqib Ahmad, a Kashmiri student in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, said the owner of the house he was living in had asked him to move out fearing an attack on his property. Prices for air tickets to Kashmir have skyrocketed as tensions escalate, he said.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir state said they were providing temporary accommodation to people returning to Kashmir. The police urged Kashmiris to contact their hotline for "speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harassment".

Fear has engulfed Kashmiri students in Haryana's Ambala district after a video on social media showed a village headman asking people to evict Kashmiri students in the area. Police said they were investigating the matter.

Since the video surfaced on social media on Saturday, at least half a dozen Kashmiri students have been moved to the hostel of a university campus in Ambala.

A Facebook user named Anshul Saxena, meanwhile, has claimed credit for getting people fired or suspended for posts he calls "anti-national".

Mr Saxena uploaded a screengrab of a suspension letter handed out to a Kashmiri employee of a pharmaceutical company who had allegedly written in favour of the attack.

Political leaders from Kashmir appealed to the government to ensure the security of Kashmiris across India, while many Twitter users said their homes were open to Kashmiris seeking shelter.

REUTERS