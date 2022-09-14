'Just doing my job,' says record-setting Nepali climber

KATHMANDU - Summiting the world's 8,000m mountains is the ultimate bucket list dream for ambitious climbers, a feat managed by fewer than 50 people, and Mr Sanu Sherpa is the first to do it twice.

The Nepali climber's summit of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II (8,035m) in August completed his unprecedented double ascent of the eight-thousanders - as the 14 peaks are collectively known.

As usual, he was guiding a paying customer - this time a Japanese climber - to the top.

"What I have done is not something that is impossible," the 47-year-old said. "I was just doing my job."

Mr Sherpa, who began working in mountaineering as a porter and kitchen aid, climbed his first 8,000m peak in 2006 while guiding a South Korean group to the summit of Cho Oyu.

"I felt like the Korean climbers would not be able to summit the mountain, but I had to as I would not get work if I returned unsuccessfully," he said.

'Death zone'

Nepali guides - usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest - are considered the backbone of the climbing industry in the Himalayas. They carry the majority of equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.

It can be a perilous occupation. Altitudes above 8,000m are considered a "death zone", where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.

On average, 14 people die every year on the eight eight-thousanders in Nepal. About a third of deaths on Everest are Nepali guides and porters, underscoring the risks they take to enable their clients' dreams of reaching the world's highest peaks.

"I have seen many dead bodies while going up or descending the mountain," said Mr Sherpa.

"I am walking the same route or the same mountain," he added. "How would my family and children live if I met the same fate?"