Judges set to rule on 'Liberate Hong Kong' slogan in landmark case

HONG KONG • Three Hong Kong judges will rule tomorrow on whether the "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our Times" slogan is a call for secession when they deliver a verdict on charges against a man arrested at a protest last year.

The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a national security law - that China implemented in the city on June 30 last year against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces - reshapes its common law traditions, some legal scholars say.

Activists say a ruling to outlaw the slogan will tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was chanted at pro-democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls and printed on everything from pamphlets, stickers and books to T-shirts and coffee mugs.

At the 15-day trial of waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, the court heard how he carried a black flag bearing the slogan and rode a motorcycle into several riot police officers in central Hong Kong on July 1 last year. He was the first person charged under the new national security law.

Lead prosecutor Anthony Chau argued in court that what Tong did was a terrorist act, and that the accused had sought to incite people to secession, both grave offences under the security law that carries a jail term ranging from several years to life, if convicted.

Tong has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism, incitement to commit secession and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

A cornerstone of the trial has been the prosecution's argument that the slogan "connotes Hong Kong independence" - a position unacceptable to China because the financial hub is an inalienable part of its territory.

The prosecution told the court that the slogan was coined in 2016 by Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, a well-known advocate for Hong Kong independence. Leung is serving a six-year jail term for rioting.

