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The rabbit beat rival candidates – a squirrel and an orange creature carrying a cross-body bag with a mole on it.

East Japan Railway on Nov 18 unveiled a purple rabbit character to succeed the outgoing penguin mascot of Suica, a smart card used for public transportation and shopping.

The penguin, which has been the face of Suica for a quarter of a century since the smart card service began in 2001, is scheduled to retire at the end of March 2027 amid the railroad operator’s campaign to expand the capacity and functions of Suica.

The rabbit beat rival candidates – a squirrel and an orange creature carrying a cross-body bag with a mole on it – by collecting 860,000 of the 1.66 million total votes. The operator, widely known as JR East, is soliciting the rabbit’s name through Dec 15.

JR East announced the final three candidates in September, saying that the candidate with the most votes will become the next Suica mascot. KYODO NEWS