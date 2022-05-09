John Lee wins HK's top job with 99% of votes

Mr John Lee secured over 99 per cent of the votes yesterday in a small-circle election to become Hong Kong's next chief executive, as he seeks to rebuild the financial hub after three years of turmoil.

Analysts said the true test lies ahead, when the leader-in-waiting will have to unite a fractured society and deliver results promised after the turmoil due to anti-government protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lee, the sole candidate, won 1,416 votes from the 1,461-strong, overwhelmingly pro-Beijing election committee. There were eight electors who voted against him, and four invalid votes.

The 1,428 people - 98 per cent of the members - cast their votes amid tight police presence.

Mr Lee, 64, who is Hong Kong's former No. 2 official, needed 750 votes to win.

"I have risen to this position today from the nobody I once was," Mr Lee told reporters after the results.

"I will be responsible not only to the Chinese government, but also to the Hong Kong people."

Acknowledging the myriad challenges ahead, he added: "I am confident that the next administration will boldly and capably go about tackling the issues that Hong Kong faces."

The landslide victory was an "expected outcome", said Chinese University of Hong Kong senior lecturer Ivan Choy.

"Whether this makes governance for John Lee any easier is another thing... We shall have to wait and see if he can garner good cooperation from all of society's stakeholders."

Mr Choy said that in the final stage of incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam's term, she was not aligned with the pro-establishment camp on one major issue: The latter supported tougher anti-Covid-19 policies, while Mrs Lam was more concerned with foreign stakeholders' interests.

He said: "John Lee's immediate challenge will be whether or not he supports such strict universal testing and lockdown-type measures."

Another immediate task would be "to streamline cooperation and coordinate the different interests within the pro-establishment camp", said veteran China watcher Johnny Lau.

"Other major difficulties ahead include building unity among the Hong Kong people," he said.

"It won't be easy for him as the Hong Kong people's morale now is rather low and the economy has been worsening, even as the Covid-19 outbreak has abated."

Mrs Lam will hand over the reins on July 1.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of China's State Council hailed Mr Lee as a good leader for the city. "John Lee was elected with 99.16 per cent of the votes. This shows completely that Hong Kong highly recognises him," it said.

Mr Lee's voting outcome is the strongest among all previous chief executive candidates, although the odds were heavily stacked in his favour - all but one member of the revamped election committee are from the pro-establishment camp.

First chief executive Tung Chee Hwa had 80 per cent of support from a 400-strong selection committee in 1996, defeating two rivals. In 2007, Mr Donald Tsang garnered 82 per cent of votes from a 796-member committee.

Mr Leung Chun Ying won 57 per cent of nearly 1,200 votes in 2012, while Mrs Lam had 65 per cent in 2017. Both beat two other contenders.

There was no vote in 2002 and 2005 as Mr Tung and Mr Tsang were elected unopposed.

The European Union yesterday said the anointment of Mr Lee as the new leader violated democratic norms.

"The European Union regrets this violation of democratic principles and political pluralism, and sees this selection process as yet another step in the dismantling of the 'one country, two systems' principle," its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

In the days ahead, the central government is expected to formally appoint Mr Lee as the new chief executive. He could travel to the mainland later this month to meet China's top leaders.

Mr Lee has outlined four broad areas he will focus on: strengthen governance; provide more, better and faster housing; boost Hong Kong's competitiveness; and build an inclusive society with greater upward mobility for its youth.

He has also said he will set key performance indicators within the first 100 days of his administration.

It would be Mr Lee's third promotion in five years. He was promoted to chief secretary last June. Before that, the former policeman had headed the Security Bureau from 2017, after five years as undersecretary for security.

As security chief in 2019, Mr Lee played a key role in the push for an extradition Bill that would have allowed for criminal suspects to be sent to China to face trial.

That proposal sparked massive protests in 2019, and was eventually withdrawn. Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong the next year, and Mr Lee led a crackdown on dissent.