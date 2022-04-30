John Lee vows to boost HK's hub status, unveils election manifesto

Hong Kong's sole chief executive candidate John Lee set out a road map for enhancing the city's status as a global hub and tackling deep-seated housing and poverty issues as he unveiled his election manifesto yesterday.

The former No. 2 official vowed to unify society and embark on a new chapter for Hong Kong under his leadership after the past three years of turmoil arising from pro-democracy protests and tight Covid-19 pandemic restrictions that had effectively shut the city to the rest of the world.

In four broad strokes outlining his overall policy directions, Mr Lee said he would strengthen governance; provide more, better and faster housing; boost Hong Kong's competitiveness and pursue sustainable development; and build a caring, inclusive society with greater upward mobility for its youth.

"After the past three difficult years, Hong Kong can and must rise again," said Mr Lee, 64, from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in a half-hour speech that was broadcast live on local television.

"If elected, I pledge that I will work hard to build a government led by a responsible team able to solve Hong Kong's problems... so that Hong Kong can fly high again."

Mr Lee is the only candidate running for the top job in the election on May 8. He is set to replace the incumbent Carrie Lam, 64, on July 1.

Yesterday, the chief executive hopeful pledged to boost Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub by promoting its strengths as an offshore renminbi business centre and an asset and wealth management hub, among others.

Hong Kong remains a bridge between the world and mainland China, and he would work to leverage these strengths, Mr Lee said.

He did not give any timeline for when Covid-19-related travel restrictions between the city and the mainland could be lifted.

A development plan known as the Northern Metropolis project, on the border with mainland China, would become "a new engine for economic growth".

This plan, alongside a second project known as the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, would provide significantly more land to cater to the city's needs, he said.