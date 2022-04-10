John Lee makes official bid for HK's top job

Hong Kong's former No. 2 official John Lee formally announced his bid to run for the top job yesterday, promising a "new symphony" for the city for which he would be "the conductor", and listing three key policy areas in his strategy as the next leader.

Mr Lee, 64, is the first person to declare his intention to run in the chief executive election on May 8. He is expected to be the sole candidate in the race.

"This decision is made out of my loyalty to the country, my love for Hong Kong, and my sense of duty to the Hong Kong people. I am confident that I will rise up to the greatest challenge in my public service career."

Mr Lee said the three key policy areas of focus for his campaign are to ensure results-oriented governance, to grow Hong Kong's competitiveness, and to consolidate a firm foundation for its development.

Among his plans would be to accelerate work being done to resolve Hong Kong's chronic housing shortage. He also pledged to safeguard the rule of law and ensure long-term stability of the city.

"In the past two years, I have witnessed Hong Kong's restoration of order from chaos... I truly believe that the next five years will be a critical time for Hong Kong to move... towards an era of prosperity underpinned by effective governance," Mr Lee said.

"This new chapter will be a new symphony. Being the conductor, I will ensure that each member will be able to leverage his or her strengths to create a synergy effect... Together we will play a more splendid new piece for Hong Kong."

Mr Lee is a career policeman who spent 35 years in the disciplinary forces before he was promoted to deputy, and then head, of the Security Bureau. Observers have cited Mr Lee's relative lack of policymaking experience and deep networks in sectors of the community as potential shortcomings.

Asked to comment on these views, he replied that "only God" could possibly fulfil the long list of qualities required of the top leader.

His lack of ties "is precisely to ensure that the Hong Kong government can be fair to everyone", with the new leader focusing on Hong Kong's overall interests rather than any particular sector, Mr Lee added.

"Nobody will know everything. What is important is for the chief executive to build a team with all the expertise and passion," he said.

"I want to make sure that this team will have a strong team spirit... where we have a 'we and us' culture, instead of a 'you and us' culture."

Mr Lee's resignation this week from his role as chief secretary in the incumbent leader's administration was accepted by China's State Council on Friday.

The election on May 8 is widely expected to be a one-man race, with local media having cited sources among the city's political elite as saying that Beijing has already made known that it will endorse Mr Lee as the solo candidate.

Analysts say Beijing's support for Mr Lee's bid signals its priorities for Hong Kong, which was in 2019 rocked by months of pro-democracy protests that culminated in China's imposition of a national security law the following year.

"The electors of the chief executive will typically take into account what Beijing thinks. When it comes to Hong Kong, in the eyes of Beijing, the watch words will likely be 'stability' and 'security'," said Dr Yew Wei Lit, a lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University's department of government and international studies.

"In addition to having experience in the Hong Kong government Cabinet, he was specifically in charge of security when the 2019 anti-extradition protests happened, besides also overseeing the implementation of the national security Bill."

Former chief executive Leung Chun Ying expressed his support for Mr Lee soon after the formal announcement. He urged people across sectors to unite under Hong Kong's next leader to rebuild the city and its economy.

The two-week nomination period opened last Sunday. Each candidate has to secure at least 188 nominations from the 1,500-strong election committee to qualify to run, as well as at least 15 votes from each of its five sectors.

The new leader will take office on July 1.