John Lee gets enough nominations to run in HK chief executive race

HONG KONG • The leading candidate for Hong Kong's top government job has secured enough nominations for the leadership race just a day after kicking off his campaign, according to local media.

Mr John Lee, the city's former chief secretary, received more than 200 nominations as at yesterday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Mr Chan Yung, a deputy director for Mr Lee's campaign office, as saying.

The number exceeds the minimum 188 nominations a candidate needs to enter the race for the post of chief executive. Mr Chan said the team hoped to get at least 500 nominations.

Mr Lee resigned last week as Hong Kong's No. 2 official to run for the top post, with China's Cabinet approving his departure.

During a press conference on Saturday, he declared that "loyalty is the basic requirement". "The chief executive must be a patriotic person."

Current Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on April 4, just after the start of a two-week period to obtain nominations, that she would not seek another five-year term.

While widely considered as lacking in knowledge of and connections in the finance and business sectors, Mr Lee said on Saturday that would instead allow him to make "fair and just" policies. He did not give further details on how he plans to strengthen the city's status as an international hub.

Mr Tam Yiu Chung, director of Mr Lee's campaign office, said the team will develop a political manifesto by the end of this month, the SCMP reported earlier yesterday.

Despite sweeping support for Mr Lee from Hong Kong's tycoons in their latest show of loyalty to China, Beijing's backing for him raised concerns that President Xi Jinping plans to prioritise tightening security in the former British colony over rebuilding the city as an international financial hub.

The next chief executive will take office on July 1, the halfway mark in China's pledge to preserve the city's liberal financial and political systems for 50 years.

About 1,500 people, mostly Beijing loyalists, will vote on May 8 to select Mrs Lam's successor.

Separately, a government spokesman said yesterday that Mr Lee's position being vacant will not impede the administration's work.

BLOOMBERG