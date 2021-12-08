Job creation remains key for China: Premier Li

Job creation is still at the heart of China's economic strategy even as the world's second-largest economy faces fresh challenges, including its own slowing growth, Premier Li Keqiang has said.

Having more employment opportunities for the Chinese people will create a more vibrant economy and provide more revenue streams for the government, he told the press on Monday.

Key to China's strategy will be supporting the financing of its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), he said in a late-night media briefing after an annual meeting with the heads of six international bodies, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organisation (WTO).

China's SMEs employ a majority of the country's workforce.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics last month showed that China had hit its annual target of creating 11 million new jobs in urban areas in the first 10 months of this year.

On Monday, the central bank said it would cut financial institutions' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, starting next Wednesday. The move is expected to release about 1.2 trillion yuan (S$258 billion) into the economy, in the hope of spurring lending and business growth.

Mr Li's comments came after a two-hour discussion with World Bank president David Malpass, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, International Labour Organisation director-general Guy Ryder, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development secretary-general Mathias Cormann and Financial Stability Board chairman Klass Knot.

The meeting noted how growth among different countries has been uneven so far, and that China as a major world player can help ensure a smoother global recovery. The persistent Covid-19 pandemic, with virus variants continuing to emerge, has widened global inequality.

The leaders as well as Mr Li reaffirmed their commitment to defending multilateral trade, with China promising to open up further to foreign investment.

Dr Georgieva told the press last Friday that China had made a "truly remarkable recovery" from the pandemic, but its growth had slowed towards the end of this year. The country's moves to push economic growth - including the central bank's latest reserve rate cut - will help global recovery as well, she added.

China's gross domestic product expanded by 2.3 per cent last year despite the devastating effects of the pandemic, making it the only major economy in the world to post an expansion.

Worries over China's economic health grew in October when growth between July and September came in at 4.9 per cent, slightly lower than economists' expectation of 5 per cent in a Bloomberg poll.

In the third quarter, energy shortages, fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and a more sombre property market dragged on the economy, which had grown 9.8 per cent as at September, according to official figures.

Analysts expect China to roll out measures next year to support its fast-cooling property sector, which accounts for up to a third of its economy.

Overall, China's economic growth is expected to come in at 8 per cent this year, higher than the target of "above 6 per cent" announced during the country's top legislature meeting in March.