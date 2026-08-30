Jeju police re-examining circumstances around death of woman in palm farm

The body of Jang Mi-ran, 37, was found on Aug 24, 104 days after she was reported missing on May 15.

SEOUL – Jeju police are re-examining whether a palm tree branch could have supported the weight of a missing woman whose body was found on a palm farm, as questions persist over the circumstances surrounding her death.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a re-enactment over the weekend at the farm in Hallim-eup, western Jeju City, where the body of Jang Mi-ran, 37, was found on Aug 24, 104 days after she was reported missing on May 15, according to the Jeju Provincial Police Agency.

A local police officer allegedly closed Jang’s missing-person case based on a false report that they had contacted her and that she did not want to remain in contact with her family. The case was reopened after Jang’s family repeatedly urged police to resume the search, which began again on Aug 20.

Police said an autopsy by the National Forensic Service found no apparent signs of foul play and indicated that Jang likely died from hanging.

The finding, however, has drawn public scrutiny, with some questioning whether police had prematurely concluded that Jang took her own life.

During the re-enactment, police examined whether the flexible palm branch where Jang was found could have supported her weight. Based on an initial test, police had previously said the upper part of the branch was strong enough to support a person.

Questions have also been raised over other circumstances surrounding the death.

The body reportedly showed no noticeable odour or other signs that might have alerted people working at nearby farms. The sharp structure of the palm tree also appeared to make it difficult to secure a rope or other material to the branch.

Jang’s family and boyfriend have also said that she had been afraid of the area, adding to questions surrounding the police’s initial assessment.

“The results of the reenactment will be considered as part of the investigation, and we will keep various possibilities open throughout the investigation,” a police official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK