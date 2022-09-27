Japan's young and old gather in memory and in protest of ex-PM Abe

TOKYO - Japanese young and old gathered in remembrance or in protest of the slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, as the divisive leader was given a final send-off in a divisive state funeral.

Voices of gratitude were matched by those of dissent. Some, convinced that they were the "silent majority" and that polls that showed otherwise were likely "cooked", dismissed opposing voices as "empty barrels".

Mr Tomo Iwashita, 20, who lives in Sendai in north-east Japan, went alone to a peaceful protest outside the National Diet Building that drew 15,000 people.

He told The Straits Times: "Mr Abe had no qualms about waging an assault on democracy, he's the worst post-war leader for his disregard for the Constitution."

A biology undergraduate at Tohoku University, he said he attended his first protest in 2015 at the age of 13 against the "reinterpretation" of the pacifist Constitution, so as to allow Japan's Self-Defence Forces to enter combat in the name of "collective self-defence".

Mr Iwashita added: "The lack of transparency as to how this state funeral came to be decided - only within the Cabinet and without Diet debate - undermines my trust in Japan's democracy even more."