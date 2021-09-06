Japan's vaccine minister seen as most suitable to succeed PM Suga

TOKYO • Japan's minister in charge of Covid-19 vaccinations is seen as the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister, while a female former internal affairs minister has secured backing for her bid for the top job, media reported yesterday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced last Friday that he was stepping down, throwing a spotlight on a ruling party leadership election due on Sept 29, with the winner of that taking over as the country's prime minister.

Kyodo news agency said nearly a third of respondents to a telephone poll it conducted this weekend said the minister in charge of vaccinations, Mr Taro Kono, was most suitable to succeed Mr Suga as premier.

Mr Kono has not confirmed his intention to seek the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), telling reporters only that he wanted to consult party colleagues before deciding.

But broadcaster TBS last Friday reported, without citing sources, that Mr Kono intended to run in the wide-open race.

Mr Kono got a possible boost on Saturday when Nippon News Network reported that Mr Suga would back him as his successor if the minister were to run.

Mr Kono was named by 31.9 per cent of respondents in the Kyodo poll as the most suitable person to succeed Mr Suga, trailed by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba with 26.6 per cent, and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida with 18.8 per cent.

Mr Kishida, who has already thrown his hat in the ring for the LDP's race, said yesterday that debate on funding economic stimulus measures he has proposed should wait until after a general election later this year.

"I'll lay out the general direction of my stimulus package idea, but it won't be easy for the government to boil down details of the plan," Mr Kishida said in a television programme. "How to fund the package... will be something that will be discussed once the general election is over."

Mr Kishida's remark underscores the rising risk of a delay in compiling the budget for the next fiscal year as economic policy will be in limbo during the campaign for premier.

Mr Kishida has said he would compile a spending package worth several tens of trillions of yen to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, which is surging in a fourth wave in Japan.

Meanwhile, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to be one of two women hoping to become Japan's first female premier.

She had secured the backing of the 20 LDP lawmakers needed to run in the party's leadership race, public broadcaster NHK said.

Ms Takaichi had received a boost by winning the support of Mr Suga's long-serving predecessor Shinzo Abe, according to media reports on Saturday.

The other woman looking to run in the race is Ms Seiko Noda, another former internal affairs minister, who has also held the portfolio for women's empowerment.

She had wanted to run for the LDP presidency in 2015 but fell short of the 20 backers needed to do so.

