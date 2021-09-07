Japan's vaccine minister Kono top choice of voters for premiership

TOKYO • Mr Taro Kono, Japan's minister in charge of fighting Covid-19 and a top choice of voters for prime minister, may also pick up the backing of a popular ruling party heavyweight in the race for party leader, broadcaster TV Asahi said yesterday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock announcement last Friday that he was stepping down has thrown a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race set for Sept 29 wide open, with an array of candidates - including two women - considering runs.

The LDP's majority in Parliament guarantees the winner will become prime minister.

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, 64, is the only candidate to throw his hat into the ring so far.

Mr Kono has yet to formally declare his candidacy but media reports say his intention to run is strengthening.

Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is popular among LDP grassroots members, is considering backing Mr Kono instead of running himself, TV Asahi reported, without citing sources or further details - a move that could significantly increase Mr Kono's chances of winning.

Mr Kono sidestepped the issue at a news conference yesterday on Japan's vaccination drive, saying only that if he did run he would make sure it had no impact on his current duties, including a vaccine roll-out in a nation where not quite half have been fully inoculated.

Mr Ishiba, 64, had such strong support among rank-and-file party members in the past that he defeated Mr Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe in the first round of a 2012 leadership race. He lost in a later round, when only lawmakers could vote, and has since lost two more leadership contests.

Two recent public opinion polls show Mr Kono is the top choice of voters for the premiership, with 23 per cent telling the Yomiuri Shimbun daily in a survey published yesterday that they favoured him. But he was just a hair ahead of Mr Ishiba at 21 per cent.

Mr Kono, a former foreign and defence minister, was educated at Georgetown University and is a fluent English speaker. He has built a popular following among young voters with an active social media presence in two languages and 2.3 million followers on his Japanese page alone.

The 58-year-old has long been a favoured candidate among voters for prime minister and has made no secret of wanting the job, but party elders are wary of him for his outspokenness and reputation as a maverick. Others feel he is still too young for the job, though media reported at the weekend that he had secured Mr Suga's backing.

Mr Kishida was seen as the likely heir when Mr Abe quit last year due to illness, but his low-key, soft-spoken style typically lands him low in voter surveys - such as the Yomiuri's, in which he trailed at only 12 per cent.

Unlike last year's leadership race, when Mr Suga was the winner, this time ordinary party members at the prefectural level will be able to vote, making the outcome harder to predict.

