Japanese social media star, a cat famous for resembling singer Takashi Hosokawa, dies

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Isobe Norio became famous when its owner posted a photo of it beside one of Takashi Hosokawa in 2024.

TOKYO – A cat, which became famous on social media due to a resemblance with enka singer Takashi Hosokawa, died of an illness in July.

Named Isobe Norio, the feline had a distinct fur pattern on the crown of his head.

Norio had originally been a street cat until being adopted by the owner of a Japanese confectionery shop in Aichi Prefecture in winter 2022.

The cat became famous when its owner posted a photo of Norio beside one of Takashi Hosokawa in 2024.

Norio had been suffering from a FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus, also known as feline AIDS) infection when adopted. THE J APAN NEWS /ASIA NEWS NETWORK