Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture to require climbers to submit plans for off-season Mount Fuji climbs

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Those who submit plans and take necessary safety precautions will not be required to pay for rescue operations when climbing Mount Fuji in the off-season.

Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture said on Sept 18 it will require climbers on Mount Fuji during the closed season to submit climbing plans from fall 2027 – those who fail to do so face a fine of up to 50,000 yen (S$405) if they need to be rescued.

Those who submit plans and take necessary safety precautions will not be required to pay for rescue operations when climbing the 3,776m peak in the off-season, as Shizuoka and neighbouring Yamanashi Prefecture seek to tackle a rise in ill-prepared climbers and people becoming stranded on Japan’s highest mountain.

“We will consider measures, including charging hikers for operations using the disaster prevention helicopter, review their implementation and coordinate with Yamanashi Prefecture and other parties,” Shizuoka governor Yasutomo Suzuki said during a prefectural assembly.

Climbing outside the official season carries greater risks as weather conditions can be severe and first-aid stations are closed. The official climbing season in Shizuoka closed on Sept 10.

Yamanashi said earlier this week that it would begin charging climbers for helicopter rescues during the closed season. KYODO NEWS