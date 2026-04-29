Japan’s Shizuoka launches unified tea brand, logo to up global recognition

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Japan Tea Shizuoka will use solely first-flush tea that was harvested, processed and refined entirely within the prefecture.

TOKYO - Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan recently unveiled a new unified brand for tea produced in the premier tea-growing region, as it looks to promote visibility and boost competitiveness to solidify its position in overseas markets.

To highlight its superior quality, Japan Tea Shizuoka will use solely first-flush tea that was harvested, processed and refined entirely within the prefecture. The products will bear a distinctive logo illustrating the iconic local landscape of tea fields under a red Mount Fuji.

“As a long-time leader of the Japanese tea industry, we aim to promote the value of Shizuoka tea once again, both at home and abroad,” Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki said at a presentation.

The prefecture boasts a number of local teas, marketed separately under each region’s brand such as Kakegawa tea and Kawane tea, but has struggled with name recognition.

In 2025 , the prefectural government decided to launch a project to unify said teas under one brand, bringing in creative director Kashiwa Sato, known for his role in popularising “Imabari towel” from Ehime Prefecture.

The brand name and logo take inspiration from artistic ranji export tea labels, which were widely used on Japanese tea crates shipped abroad from the Meiji Era (1868-1912) that combined ukiyo-e printing techniques with bold English typography.

“Shizuoka’s diverse and extensive tea culture is wonderful. I look forward to promoting its appeal to the world,” Mr Sato told reporters.

The prefecture is set to showcase its new brand in seven countries including Italy and the United States this fiscal year and is additionally planning the launch of original goods as well as tea tasting experiences at plantations. KYODO NEWS