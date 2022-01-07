Japan's security role and Taiwan seen in focus at 'two-plus-two' talks with US

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The question of Japan's security role at a time of rising tension over Taiwan is likely to figure prominently at a meeting on Friday (Jan 7) between the foreign and defence ministers of Japan and the United States.

The so-called two-plus-two talks will take place a day after Japan signed a defence cooperation pact with Australia, and as concern about China's increased military and economic might looms large.

Tension over Taiwan has risen over the past two years as China steps up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island it regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

"The ministers are expected to talk about security cooperation in the region," a Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters ahead of the talks.

That would "certainly" include cooperation that both countries are pursuing with Australia and other partners.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing on Thursday that the two sides would discuss ways "to strengthen and modernise our alliances to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to address the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and other global challenges."

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported this month, citing unnamed Japanese government sources, that the Japanese and US armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation in the event of an emergency over Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has vowed to retake by force if necessary.

Tokyo, like Washington, maintains a "one China" policy that officially recognises Beijing, not Taipei, and Japan aims to balance its relationships with neighbouring China and longtime military ally the United States.

China is Japan's top export destination, accounting for US$141 billion (S$192 billion) in exports in 2020, according to IMF trade data.

Japan's relationship with Taiwan has nevertheless flourished in recent years on a largely non-governmental basis, and there has been growing debate among politicians and security experts on whether it should get involved if China was ever to take military action against the island.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last month Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, remarks that drew a rebuke from Beijing.

Kyodo said Friday's two-plus-two talks could see the allies agree to formalise their work on the Taiwan plan.

The Japanese foreign ministry official declined to comment.