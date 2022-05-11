Japan's save-energy drive targets home appliances

TOKYO • The drive to conserve energy is coming for Tokyo residents' living rooms, bathrooms and kitchens.

With governments globally grappling with surging electricity prices as the war in Ukraine strains fossil fuel supply chains, the authorities are examining almost every possibility to reduce power demand.

In Tokyo, officials are urging residents to watch an hour less TV a day, switch off the keep-warm mode on rice cookers and refrain from using heater functions on toilet seats until winter.

The suggested measures include getting households to keep their air-conditioning temperature at around 28 deg C.

Tokyo's appeal comes after a power crunch in March that nearly brought blackouts to the Japanese capital and with tight electricity supplies expected through this year and next.

The effort underscores a new urgency from governments as they target energy-sucking luxuries inside homes amid extreme weather that is straining power grids worldwide - from Texas to New Delhi.

"We need to share this sense of crisis," Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said during a press conference last Friday. "We need the support of Tokyo residents and business owners."

Japan's efforts to ensure electricity supply also include more conventional methods.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to install more rooftop solar panels, while Tokyo's government is pressing the main electricity provider for the restart of retired and idled power plants.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also urged the country to consider using more nuclear power to help limit the nation's reliance on fuel imports.

