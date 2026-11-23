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The Santa figure in Kobe is dressed in grey as the country’s core consumer prices in September rose 2.1% from a year earlier.

TOKYO – With rising prices putting a new red suit beyond his budget, Santa Claus is wearing grey instead of his usual red at a Christmas display in the western Japanese city of Kobe.

The Santa figure appeared in November on the roof of Uroko House (House of the Scales) museum, one of many Western-style homes in the city’s historical Kitano district, as part of the museum’s annual Christmas display, which has reflected the year’s news since 2009.

“I’d like people to look back on the happier stories of the year, but with prices going up, that’s hard. It’s a little sad,” said Tomoka Sakihara, 63, who planned the display.

People in Japan are paying more for groceries, clothing and daily necessities, with the country’s core consumer prices in September up 2.1% from a year earlier.

Santa’s other companions, however, represent fun and good news. They include figures of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who won Japan’s first Olympic gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and Punch, a Japanese macaque who went viral for clinging to a stuffed orangutan at a zoo near Tokyo.

Although Santa wears a dark-coloured suit, red appears on his hat, the reindeer’s nose, and a figure of US President Donald Trump, who wears a red tie and a red cap emblazoned with “Veto”, following his Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

In 2025, Santa donned a red and blue outfit resembling Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the World Expo held in nearby Osaka.

The display, now in its 18th year, runs through Dec 27. KYODO NEWS